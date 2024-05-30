4 cops ‘beaten up’ by Army personnel; matter resolved, says defence official

PTI

Srinagar, May 29

Four policemen were injured after they were allegedly beaten up by Army personnel in Kupwara district, officials said on Wednesday.

A defence spokesperson, however, said “minor differences” between the cops and the Army personnel had been resolved amicably.

Officials said special police officers Rayees Khan, Imtiyaz Malik and constables Saleem Mushtaq, Zahoor Ahmad, posted at the Kupwara police station, were admitted to the SKIMS Hospital at Soura on Tuesday night. They added that their condition was stable.

The cops were injured after an Army team, led by an officer allegedly barged into the police station and beat them up.

While both the police and Army officers have maintained silence on the cause of the altercation, sources said a police party had raided the residence of a local territorial Army man at Batpora while investigating a case. The move allegedly incensed the local Army unit, which then barged into the police station, sources said.

A Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said the reports of altercation between the police and Army personnel were misfounded and incorrect. However, it was reported that the police had lodged an FIR in the matter.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Kupwara #Srinagar