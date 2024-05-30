4 cops ‘beaten up’ by Army personnel; matter resolved, says defence official

Srinagar, May 29
Four policemen were injured after they were allegedly beaten up by Army personnel in Kupwara district, officials said on Wednesday.
A defence spokesperson, however, said “minor differences” between the cops and the Army personnel had been resolved amicably.
Officials said special police officers Rayees Khan, Imtiyaz Malik and constables Saleem Mushtaq, Zahoor Ahmad, posted at the Kupwara police station, were admitted to the SKIMS Hospital at Soura on Tuesday night. They added that their condition was stable.
The cops were injured after an Army team, led by an officer allegedly barged into the police station and beat them up.
While both the police and Army officers have maintained silence on the cause of the altercation, sources said a police party had raided the residence of a local territorial Army man at Batpora while investigating a case. The move allegedly incensed the local Army unit, which then barged into the police station, sources said.
A Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said the reports of altercation between the police and Army personnel were misfounded and incorrect. However, it was reported that the police had lodged an FIR in the matter.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'
Heat wave intensifies in north, central India; 52.9 deg C in...
Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court refuses to list plea for bail extension
Delhi CM had sought more time for medical tests
Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally
Modi would address a public meeting for the ongoing Lok Sabh...
A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Joint Director
Probe agency has over 30 such posts