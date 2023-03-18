Srinagar, March 18
Four people died and 28 were injured on Saturday when the bus in which they were travelling overturned in Pulwama district as the driver lost control of the vehicle, officials said.
The incident took place on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Barsoo area of the south Kashmir district, they said.
Four passengers, all residents of Bihar, died in the accident. Of the 28 injured, 23 have been taken to various hospitals here for treatment, the officials said.
Further details are awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opposition comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Says there are certain issues which are above politics and e...
Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore
He died during the wrestling team's first training day of th...
Encounter breaks out in J-K’s Pulwama
The exchange of firing is on
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary
Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...
4 die, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
The incident takes place on the Srinagar-Jammu national high...