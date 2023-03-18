4 die, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K’s Pulwama

PTI

Srinagar, March 18

Four people died and 28 were injured on Saturday when the bus in which they were travelling overturned in Pulwama district as the driver lost control of the vehicle, officials said.

The incident took place on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Barsoo area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

Four passengers, all residents of Bihar, died in the accident. Of the 28 injured, 23 have been taken to various hospitals here for treatment, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.