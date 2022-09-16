4 die, 26 injured in Rajouri as bus plunges into gorge

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 15

Four persons were killed and 26 others injured when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district today, officials said. Headed to Jammu from Surankote in Poonch, the bus skidded off the road and fell into the gorge at Dehri Ralyot in Manjakote area, they said. A few residents alleged that the bus driver was overspeeding and failed to negotiate a curve.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal confirmed the four deaths. The deceased have been identified as driver Harshiv Choudhary of Nowshera, conductor Ravaiz Iqbal of Surankote and passengers Mohammad Jahangir Khan and Noushad Akhtar.

Locals were the first to reach the accident site and start the rescue operation, though Army personnel soon joined in. The injured were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Rajouri.

A police official was appreciated on social media after his picture rescuing a minor victim went viral on social media. ADGP Mukesh Singh lauded Manjakote DSP Shamsher Singh for his commitment. The accident comes a day after 12 persons were killed and 23 others injured in another bus accident in Poonch. The administration and the Centre had announced relief for the victims.

