4 from Valley detained in Uttar Pradesh

PTI

Sultanpur (UP), December 30

Four people from Kashmir, including a woman, were detained for questioning by police in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh as “part of a vigil” in the wake of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to adjoining Ayodhya, officials said on Saturday.

Sri Ram Pandey, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station, said they were from Poonch district and were detained from a hotel on Friday night.

The action was taken as part of a vigil being observed in the wake of Modi’s Ayodhya visit, he said. The SHO said their identity cards and other documents were being checked. “They have told us that they work at a madrassa and have come to Barbanki to collect donations. They have also claimed that they visit different parts of the country during winter for this,” the SHO said, adding that they would be released after basic questioning.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Narendra Modi #Uttar Pradesh