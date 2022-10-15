4 govt employees, bank manager dismissed for alleged anti-national activities: J-K Admn

PTI

Jammu, October 15

Four government employees, including a police personnel, and a bank manager have been dismissed from service by the Jammu and Kashmir administration for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

He said the dismissal of the five employees was ordered under Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

Article 311 provides for the dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under a Union or a state.

“The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the state,” the spokesperson said.

Those who have been dismissed from service are Manager of Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Ltd Afaq Ahmad Wani, Constable in the Auxiliary wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Tanveer Saleem Dar, village-level worker Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, orderly-cum-chowkidar in Jal Shakti Department at Baramulla, Irshad Ahmad Khan and Assistant lineman in Public Health Engineering Sub-division, Handwara, Abdul Momin Peer.