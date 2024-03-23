4 held for murder attempt in Reasi, weapons seized

Jammu, March 22
The Reasi police have arrested four persons in an attempt to murder case.
On March 17, the police received information that some miscreants had stabbed one Deepak Kumar, a resident of Aghar Jitto, Katra, with a sharp-edged weapon. Kumar, who was seriously injured in the incident, was shifted to Community Health Centre, Katra.
Subsequently, an FIR under Sections 34, 307 and 341 of the IPC and Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act was registered Sensing the gravity of the incident, Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma constituted a special team to trace the accused.
“A special team conducted checking in and around the Katra town to arrest the accused. With the help of a technical team and consistent efforts, the team zeroed in on the location of the accused,” an official said.
During the search all four accused — Sunil Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Rohit Kumar and Mukesh Kumar — all residents of Aghar Jitto were arrested. The police also recovered sharp-edged weapons, including a sickle, from them.
Condemning the attack, the SSP said the investigation would incorporate each and every evidence to ensure justice was done at the earliest.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP
Three Independent MLAs who submitted their resignations on F...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...