4 held for murder attempt in Reasi, weapons seized

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 22

The Reasi police have arrested four persons in an attempt to murder case.

On March 17, the police received information that some miscreants had stabbed one Deepak Kumar, a resident of Aghar Jitto, Katra, with a sharp-edged weapon. Kumar, who was seriously injured in the incident, was shifted to Community Health Centre, Katra.

Subsequently, an FIR under Sections 34, 307 and 341 of the IPC and Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act was registered Sensing the gravity of the incident, Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma constituted a special team to trace the accused.

“A special team conducted checking in and around the Katra town to arrest the accused. With the help of a technical team and consistent efforts, the team zeroed in on the location of the accused,” an official said.

During the search all four accused — Sunil Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Rohit Kumar and Mukesh Kumar — all residents of Aghar Jitto were arrested. The police also recovered sharp-edged weapons, including a sickle, from them.

Condemning the attack, the SSP said the investigation would incorporate each and every evidence to ensure justice was done at the earliest.

