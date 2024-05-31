4 held for spreading obscene content

Srinagar, May 30
J&K Police’s cybercrime prevention wing on Thursday arrested four persons for circulating “obscene and harassing” content on social media. “These four arrests were made in two separate cases. In one case, Sheikh Muqadas Rafiq of Gulab Bagh, Srinagar, and in the second case Junaid Hussain of Sonwar, Iflaj Mir of Bagh-e-Mehtab and Naveed Mir of Pampore were arrested for circulating ‘obscene and harassing’ content on social media,” a police statement said.
