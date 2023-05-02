4 injured in cylinder blast in Poonch

Poonch, May 1
Four people sustained injuries in a cylinder explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, an official said on Monday. The official said that the injured were rushed to the hospital following which they were given first aid.
Zulafkar Ahmed, Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, informed that out of the four injured persons, three had sustained minor burns. The fourth victim was seriously injured.
“We rushed our ambulance after getting information about the cylinder blast. Four people were brought here. After giving first aid, they have been admitted here,” Zulafkar Ahmed said. He said that the person who suffered major burns would be referred to the medical college.
