4 injured in leopard attack in Shopian

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 6

Four persons were injured in a leopard attack in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday evening. The leopard suddenly appeared in the orchards of Keegam village and attacked four persons, including a minor.

The injured were identified as Tariq Ahmed Lone, Sadat Nazir, Sahil Hassan and Rehan Tariq. All of them were evacuated to the Pulwama district hospital, from where they were referred to SMHS Srinagar for specialised treatment.

This is the second such attack in Kashmir this week. On Wednesday, the leopard attacked and injured five persons in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The leopard was later captured alive by the wildlife authorities. In March, also a leopard went on a rampage in the Khansahib area of Budgam killing two minor girls.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Shopian #Srinagar