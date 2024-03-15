4 killed, 1 injured as car falls into gorge in Kishtwar

Jammu, March 14
Four people were killed and one injured in a road accident in Kishtwar district on Thursday, the police said.
The police added that a vehicle went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a gorge at Banderkoot in Kishtwar. “The injured had been shifted for treatment, while the identities of the four dead persons are being ascertained,” a police official said.
The hilly districts of Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch in J&K are prone to road accidents due to bad road conditions and over-speeding by drivers.
