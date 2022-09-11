4 Lashkar associates arrested in Sopore

ANI

Baramulla, September 10

The police on Friday busted an overground worker (OGW) module of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and arrested four persons from Sopore.

A checkpoint was established in coordination with the Army and the CRPF at Gousiabad Chowk, Chinkipora, where Shakir Akber Gojree, a resident of Bandipora, and Mohsin Wani, a resident of Baramulla, were caught carrying two grenades. They tried to flee but were overpowered, the police said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed names of two other terror associates—Himayun Shariq, a resident of Sopore, and Faizan Ashraf Wani, a resident of Nadihal, Rafiabad. They too were arrested.

Arms and ammunition, including a Chinese pistol, a magazine, seven live pistol rounds, 25 AK-47 rounds and some explosives have been seized from Himayun and Faizan. A case has been registered at the Sopore police station and further investigation is underway, the police added.