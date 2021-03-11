4 LeT militants involved in grenade attack on wine shop arrested: Kashmir IGP

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 19

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four LeT militants and an associate who were involved in a recent grenade attack on a wine shop in Baramulla.

Baramulla Police cracked the case of recent terror attack on wine shop. 04 terrorists & 1 associate of LeT outfit arrested. 5 pistols, 23 grenades, explosive recovered. This terror module was involved in several terror incidents in Baramulla. Investigation going on: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 19, 2022

"Baramulla Police cracked the case of recent terror attack on the wine shop. Four terrorists and one associate of LeT outfit have been arrested. Five pistols, 23 grenades and explosives recovered. The terror module was involved in several terror incidents in Baramulla. Investigation was going on," read the tweet from the IGP.