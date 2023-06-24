4 militants killed as infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara’s Machil

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 23

Four militants were killed after the Indian Army, in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, successfully thwarted yet another infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday. An official said war-like stores of arms had been recovered.

Joint Army-police operation In a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today by alert troops along the LoC in Machil sector, Kupwara. Four terrorists have been eliminated, and war-like stores have been recovered. Army statement

This marks the second failed attempt within a month, underscoring the continued vigilance and effectiveness of the security forces in countering infiltration in the region. The operation took place in the Kala Jungle area of the Machil sector in Kupwara district, North Kashmir. The joint forces swiftly neutralised four terrorists who were making a desperate attempt to infiltrate into Indian territory from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK).

Confirming the operation’s success, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “In a joint operation, the Army and the police have killed four terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machil sector in Kupwara as they were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK.”

This recent incident follows closely on the heels of another major infiltration bid foiled only a week ago in Jumagund area of the Keran sector, where five terrorists were eliminated by the security forces. The coordinated efforts of the Army and the police had demonstrated their efficacy in deterring infiltration and maintaining the security of the region, said an official.

Multiple joint counter-infiltration operations have been conducted by the Army and the police, resulting in the successful foiling of numerous infiltration attempts in recent months. The recovery of war-like stores from the encounter site indicates the grave intentions of the infiltrators, official sources said.

