4 of family, including 2-year-old boy, from Jaipur among 9 dead in Jammu and Kashmir bus terror attack

Jaipur, June 10

Four members of a family, including a two-year-old boy, from Jaipur district were among the 9 victims of the deadly terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

Terrorists opened fire at the bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district around 6.10 pm on Sunday, killing 9 and injuring several. The 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the barrage of gunfire and fell into a deep gorge near Teryath village in the Poni area.

DCP (west) Amit Kumar said Rajendra Saini (42), his wife Mamta Saini (40), their relative Pooja Saini (30) and her two-year-old son Titu were killed in the incident. Pooja’s husband Pavan (32) has been injured, he added.

According to the police, Rajendra Saini and his wife Mamta were residents of the Panchyawali Dhani area in Chomu town while Mamta was a resident of Ajmera ki Dhani in the Murlipura police station area in Jaipur.

Rajendra used to run a cloth shop in Chomu and Pavan has an e-Mitra shop in Ajmera ki Dhani, SHO of Murlipura police station Sunil Kumar said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma condoled the death and said state government officials have been directed to coordinate with the officers of Jammu and Kashmir to bring back the bodies.

“The news of the death of four persons from Jaipur district in the cowardly attack on the bus of pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir is sad,” he said.

