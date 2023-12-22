4 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in Poonch ambush

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 21

Four soldiers were killed and three sustained injuries when two Army vehicles were attacked by terrorists with AK series rifles on the Surankote-Thanamandi road in Poonch district.

Attacked during ongoing operation An operation was already underway in Dera-Ki-Gali since night of December 20 following intel inputs of terrorists in the area

Two Army vehicles moving troops to an operation site were targeted near Dhatyar Morh around 3.45 pm on Thursday Past incidents in Rajouri, Poonch Nov 22-23 2 officers among 5 soldiers killed in Kalakote encounter

Sept 13 Soldier killed in encounter in Rajouri’s Narla area; 2 ultras shot

May 5 5 Army commandos killed in IED blast in Rajouri’s Kandi

April 20 5 soldiers killed in ambush at Bhatta Dhurian, Poonch

Oct 14, 2021: JCO and three soldiers killed in Rajouri forest

Oct 11: Five Army men, including JCO, killed in Chamrer, Rajouri

The incident took place near Dhatyar Morh, between Dera-Ki-Gali (DKG) and Bafliaz, under the Surankote police station. The area is located on the Rajouri-Poonch axis. The identities of the soldiers had not been disclosed by the Army yet.

The vehicles carrying soldiers of 48 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) were on their way to DKG where reports of presence of terrorists were received by intelligence agencies. Two Army vehicles, including an Army Gypsy and a truck, came under attack from the adjoining dense forest area, where at least two terrorists were hiding. The terrorists fled the scene following a brief encounter, after which additional forces were deployed in the area and a search operation was launched.

A senior Army official said an operation was on in DKG since December 20 night following inputs of terrorists in the area. “Around 3.45 pm on Thursday, two Army vehicles carrying troops were moving to an operation site when they were fired upon by terrorists.

The fire was immediately retaliated to by troops,” said a source. Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal, Jammu-based Defence PRO, said based on hard intelligence, a joint operation was launched in DKG last night.

Sources in the police said Army vehicles of 48 RR C Company were targeted at Dhatyar Morh. Ambulances, and teams of 48 RR and 43 RR were moved to the scene, said sources.

A cordon had been laid by the J&K Police, Army and CRPF to prevent the terrorists from escaping. “Columns of security forces are moving ahead with caution as terrorists could be hiding inside the forest area and may launch attack again. The dog squad of the Army has also been deployed,” said a senior Army official. Movement on the road had been restricted by the security forces.

