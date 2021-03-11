4 terrorists, including 2 Pakistanis, killed in J-K since Monday

PTI

New Delhi, June 7

Four terrorists, including two Pakistanis, were killed in joint operations by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and central security forces in the restive valley in the last two days, officials said on Tuesday.

The action followed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive to security forces to eliminate those involved in the recent series of violent incidents in Kashmir at the two high-level meetings he held in a fortnight.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and the Central Armed Police Forces have killed four terrorists since Monday in three different encounters, officials said.

Of the slain terrorists, three belonged to the banned Lashkar-e-Toiba and one was affiliated to the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Two of the slain terrorists were Pakistanis and the other two locals, they said.

While Hanzula and Tufail were from Lahore, Ishtiaq Lone was from Tral and Nadeem a native of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

AK-56 rifles, grenades and a huge quantity of ammunition have been recovered from these terrorists, officials said.

In his meeting on June 3, the home minister had categorically instructed all agencies involved in counterterrorism operations to hunt down terrorists who disturbed the peace in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The home minister held the meetings after terrorists killed several people in the Kashmir valley, including policemen and innocent civilians. Quite a few of them were targeted killing of non-Muslims that led to protests and migration from the valley.