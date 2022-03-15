4 ultras held for killing sarpanch, Army jawan

Our Correspondent

Srinagar March 14

The police on Monday claimed to have arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba associate, Ather Illahi Sheikh, for his "involvement" in killing of an Army soldier, Sameer Malla, in Budgam. Malla’s body was found buried in an orchard in Larkipora, Budgam. “Specific leads were generated which led to one suspect identified as Ather Illahi Sheikh,” a police spokesperson said.

In another case, three militant associates were arrested after a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) module allegedly involved in the killing of a sarpanch was busted in Kulgam district. They have been identified as Danish Ahmad Dar, Faisal Hameed Wagay and Nisar Rashid Bhat. —