4 Vaishno Devi pilgrims feared dead, over 20 injured as bus catches fire in Jammu’s Katra

Jammu, May 13
At least four persons are feared to have died, while over twenty others have sustained burn injuries after a bus carrying pilgrims of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine (SMVDS) caught fire in Katra area of Reasi district in Jammu on Friday.
The bus bearing registration number JK14/1831 was ferrying pilgrims from Katra to Jammu when it caught fire near Nomain, officials said. Three to four persons are feared to have charred alive in the blaze, while the number of injured is between 20 and 22, they said.
The officials said all the injured with burn injuries have been rushed to a nearby medical facility, while the administration has launched a massive rescue operation.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, said that the FSL teams have been deputed to the spot to ascertain cause of incident.
