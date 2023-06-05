400 kg of rare herb seized

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 4

A team of the Forest Department has seized 400 kg of Bhoot Keshi (selinum vaginatum), a rare medicinal plant found in the high altitudes of the Himalayan region, from the remote area of Bhalesa in Doda district touching the border of neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

“The team, led by Range Officer Suresh Jamwal and comprising officials from the Forest and Forest Protection Force, acted promptly on a tip-off and conducted a raid. The team traversed the difficult terrain of Kahi Kandalwad and Jijed Talai located on the remote J&K and HP border. After a strenuous trek, the team seized the huge quantity of Bhoot Keshi,” an official spokesperson said.

The root of the Bhoot Keshi plant is used to treat high blood pressure, sleeping disorders and other ailments.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.