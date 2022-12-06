43% turnout in DDC re-poll in J&K

PTI

Srinagar, December 5

Around 43% voting was recorded in the two District Development Consistencies (DDC) in J&K which went to the re-poll on Monday, an official spokesman said. The polling for the DDC seats of Hajin-A in Bandipora and Drugmulla in Kupwara was necessitated due to the disputed qualification of contesting candidates.

The spokesman said Drugmulla recorded 32.73% voting. In Hajin-A, 53.33% voting was recorded at 57 polling stations.

The voting, which started at 7 am and concluded at 2 pm, passed off peacefully.

The DDC elections took place in Jammu and Kashmir in December 2020. However, the counting of votes was withheld in these two seats due to the disputed qualification of two candidates.