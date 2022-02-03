439 terrorists, 109 security men killed since Art 370 abrogation in J&K

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 2

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai today informed the Rajya Sabha that 439 terrorists and 109 security personnel had been killed in 541 terror incidents in J&K since the government decided to do away with special provisions under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Replying to a written question, Rai said 98 civilians had also been killed in these incidents and private properties worth about Rs 5.3 crore damaged since then. “During these incidents, no significant damage has been done to public property,” he added.

Meanwhile, answering a separate question, the minister said, “As per the information provided by the governments of J&K and Ladakh, 1,41,815 and 17,556 new projects have respectively been taken up under various schemes in the two Union Territories since 2019.”

Funds amounting to Rs 27,274 crore and Rs 3,097.14 crore had so far been provided to J&K and Ladakh, respectively, for completion of such projects, he said, adding that Rs 19,142.63 crore and Rs 1,810.97 crore had been earmarked for taking up works in the rural areas of the two Union Territories.

Rai also informed that nearly 1,700 Kashmiri Pandits were appointed in various J&K government departments since August 5, 2019. As per the data provided by the J&K government, 44,684 Kashmiri migrant families were registered with the Office of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), Jammu, comprising 1,54,712 individuals, he added.

