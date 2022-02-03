439 terrorists, 109 security men killed since Art 370 abrogation in J&K

New Delhi, February 2
Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai today informed the Rajya Sabha that 439 terrorists and 109 security personnel had been killed in 541 terror incidents in J&K since the government decided to do away with special provisions under Article 370 of the Constitution.
Replying to a written question, Rai said 98 civilians had also been killed in these incidents and private properties worth about Rs 5.3 crore damaged since then. “During these incidents, no significant damage has been done to public property,” he added.
Meanwhile, answering a separate question, the minister said, “As per the information provided by the governments of J&K and Ladakh, 1,41,815 and 17,556 new projects have respectively been taken up under various schemes in the two Union Territories since 2019.”
Funds amounting to Rs 27,274 crore and Rs 3,097.14 crore had so far been provided to J&K and Ladakh, respectively, for completion of such projects, he said, adding that Rs 19,142.63 crore and Rs 1,810.97 crore had been earmarked for taking up works in the rural areas of the two Union Territories.
Rai also informed that nearly 1,700 Kashmiri Pandits were appointed in various J&K government departments since August 5, 2019. As per the data provided by the J&K government, 44,684 Kashmiri migrant families were registered with the Office of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), Jammu, comprising 1,54,712 individuals, he added.
1,700 Pandits appointed
- Nearly 1,700 Kashmiri Pandits have been appointed in various departments by J&K since August 5, 2019.
- Union Minister Nityanand Rai said 44,684 migrant families were registered, comprising 1,54,712 individuals.
98 civilians dead in 541 attacks
- Union Minister Nityanand Rai says 98 civilians lost their lives in 541 terror incidents since the abrogation of Article 370.
- He informs Rajya Sabha that 1,41,815 and 17,556 new projects taken up for J&K and Ladakh, respectively, since 2019.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Self-reliance imperative: Modi says Budget lays out amenities for poor
‘Digital rupee to open new opportunities in fintech sector’
Chinese army officer who was injured in Galwan Valley clash with India carries torch in Winter Olympics
According to Global Times, Qi Fabio, a PLA regimental comman...
Two Indias created for rich & poor, Rahul Gandhi slams 'pro-corporate' policies
Blames demonetisation and GST for weakening of informal and ...
Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face
CM candidate to be named after Feb 4