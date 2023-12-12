446 cases disposed of during Lok Adalat across Ladakh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 11

Out of the total 763 cases taken up by 12 benches during the day-long National Lok Adalat held at various courts across Ladakh, 446 cases were disposed of.

Ladakh Legal Services Authority under the stewardship of Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh organised 4th National Lok Adalat throughout the UT.

“The aim was to encourage maximum participation and achieve settlements in cases such as Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), matrimonial disputes, cheque bounce cases under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act and money recovery cases among others,” an official informed.

Additionally, an amount of Rs 99,53,215 was awarded as compensation or settlement in civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity bills, land acquisition matters, family disputes, cheque dishonour, and bank recovery cases.

Member Secretary of Ladakh Legal Services Authority, Spalzes Angmo expressed her gratitude to all participants including judicial officers, chairman, secretaries of district legal services authorities (DLSA) and tehsil legal services committees (TLSC), advocates, representatives of insurance companies and banks, court staff, and litigants.

#Jammu #Ladakh