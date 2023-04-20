44K trained to boost Purple Revolution: Minister

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 19

Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said 44,000 persons had been trained to support ‘Purple Revolution’ or Aroma Mission, being spearheaded by Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister said Himalayan states had become the fountainhead for aromatic start-ups. He said Purple or Lavender Revolution was the contribution of Jammu and Kashmir to startups which were getting attracted from across the country due to high benefits.

“More than 44,000 persons have been trained and several crores of farmers’ revenue generated under the mission,” he said.

He was speaking virtually as a chief guest at the Youth-20 Consultation on ‘Peace-building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War’ at the University of Jammu.

The minister recalled that Central University of Jammu had recently opened North India’s first teaching department of space. Saying that one of the objectives of NEP-2020 was de-linking degree from education, Jitendra Singh said linking degrees with education had taken a heavy toll on the education system and society as well.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Jammu had been transformed into India’s education hub. “It houses all premier institutions, including IIM, IIT, AIIMS, IIMC and Central University,” he said.

According to the L-G, India is one of the world’s largest contributors to United Nations Peacekeeping Operations. “Since 1950, Indian soldiers have participated in 49 peacekeeping missions in different countries and even today more than 8,000 troops are serving in 10 UN missions. It is the testimony to our commitment to global peace and human welfare,” he added.

Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, gave a brief background of the Y20 consultation meet.