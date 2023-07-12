5 Amarnath pilgrims injured as car hits road divider in J-K’s Udhampur

PTI

Jammu, July 12

A car carrying Amarnath pilgrims hit a road divider in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, leaving five people injured, a police official said.

The pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh were on their way to the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district when the driver of their vehicle lost control and hit the road divider at Samroli along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 6.15 am, the official said.

The injured pilgrims and the driver of the vehicle have been admitted to a hospital, the official said, adding that their condition is said to be stable.

