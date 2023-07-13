5 associates of LeT held in Budgam

PTI

Srinagar, July 12

Security forces arrested five terrorist associates of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit in Budgam district, the police said on Wednesday.

The terrorist associates were arrested in Khag area of the North Kashmir district, a police spokesman said. He identified them as Rouf Ahmad Wani, a resident of Bhatangan Khag, Hilal Ahmad Malik of Bathipora Khag, Tawfeeq Ahmad Dar of Nowrooz Baba Khag, Danish Ahmad Dar of Dar Mohalla Nawrooz Baba Khag and Showkat Ali Dar of Bathipora Khag.

They are linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba, the spokesman added. Incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, he said. A case has been registered.

#Kashmir #Srinagar