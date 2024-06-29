5 cops injured in mob attack during anti-encroachment drive in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, June 29
At least five police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured on Saturday after allegedly being attacked by a mob protesting against an anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.
A drive was launched in the Nagri area of Hiranagar to demolish an illegal place of worship that was resisted by a group of locals, the officials said.
They turned violent and attacked the police, injuring five personnel, including a deputy superintendent.
Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to restore law and order, the officials said.
