5 CRPF personnel injured in road accident in J-K’s Udhampur

Jammu, March 15
Five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when their vehicle was hit by a truck along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police officials said.
The CRPF personnel were on patrol duty when the Jammu-bound truck hit their vehicle from behind at Mand near Tikri around 6.50am, the officials said.
They said the injured personnel – four assistant sub-inspectors and a selection-grade constable – were shifted to a hospital and their condition is said to be “stable”.
A case was registered against the truck driver under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is on, they said.
