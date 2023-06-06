5 days on, terror victim’s widow delivers boy

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 5

Sakshi, wife of Deepak Kumar alias Deepu who was killed by terrorists last Monday in Anantnag, has given birth to a healthy male child in Udhampur. She was seen visibly shattered when the body of Deepak had arrived at his home at Thial village in Majalta of Udhampur last week.

Shifted to PHC

The mother, child were shifted to PHC, Bharnara. We have proper facilities there but if they want to return home, we cannot force them to stay. Dr Mohammad Latief, BMO, Majalta

Deepak and Sakshi got married last year and he worked with a circus troupe to feed a large family which was completely dependent on him. After delivering a baby boy on Saturday, Sakshi returned to the small mud house of her in-laws. However after lack of ventilation at the house was brought to light by doctors, the higher authorities and the Block Medical Officer (BMO) immediately got the mother and newborn shifted to the primary health centre at Bharnara in Majalta.

Dr Mohammad Latief, BMO, Majalta, said that the child was delivered at a local government facility after which the mother wanted to go back to her house. “They went to the house but we were informed that the place lacks ventilation and it was better for mother and child to stay at a government facility,” said Dr Latief.

He said that the mother and child were today shifted to a PHC but the family wants them to be back at home. “We have arranged proper food and other facilities at PHC Bharnara but if they want to return home, we cannot force them to stay,” said Dr Latief.

Leaders of Apni Party, led by provincial president Manjit Singh, also visited the house of Deepak Kumar today and demanded a government job for his wife.