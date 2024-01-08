5 held for unauthorised extraction of forest wood

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 7

Kishtwar police intercepted and arrested five persons involved in unauthorised extraction of forest wood. “In a proactive move to combat illegal activities threatening our natural resources, Kishtwar police arrested five persons,” a police official said.

A team of Kishtwar police team from Atholi, led by SHO Vikram Parihar, established a special Naka near Sheetla Mata Mandir, Gulabgarh.

During the naka duty, police stopped a Scorpio with registration number JK17-5431, traveling from Sohal towards Gulabgrah. During the checking of the vehicle, police recovered two sacks and three bags loaded with forest produce, specifically 135 Acer-like tree knots after which the vehicle was seized.

The accused have been identified as Nawang Sentam, a resident of Paddar in Kishtwar, Mahaver, a resident of Uttarkashi, Kshitij Bhutani, a resident of New Delhi, Sagar Tamang and Gan Magar, both residents of Uttarakhand.

Police have registered case under the relevant sections of the law at Atholi and taken up investigation.

