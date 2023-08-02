 5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370 : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • 5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370

5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opens arguments on behalf of the petitioners and terms the hearing as ‘historic’

5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370

Photo for representation



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 2

A five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday commenced hearing on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of the state into Union territories.

The case is being heard by the five senior-most judges of the Supreme Court. Besides the CJI, the other four judges on the Constitution Bench are Justice SK Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant.

Opening arguments on behalf of the petitioners, Sibal termed the hearing as “historic”.

"This is a historic moment in many ways. This court will be analysing why history was tossed out on August 6, 2019 and whether procedure adopted by Parliament was consistent with what democracy stands for. Whether the will of Jammu and Kashmir people can be silenced,” Sibal said.

"It is historic because it has taken five years for this court to hear this case and for five years there has been no representative government there. This Article (370) which sought to restore democracy...it has been decimated and can that be done?" he went on.

"Whether the Governor of a state could have on June 28, 2018 decided to keep the assembly under suspension without even trying to find out if a government could be formed. Whether dissolution of assembly could have taken place on June 21, 2018 before using Article 356. These issues were never raised or decided and that's why this is a historic hearing," Sibal argued.

Sibal – who has been allotted 10 hours for his oral submissions -- delved into the historical background of accession of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union.

The hearing is expected to go on for several days.

There are more than 20 petitions challenging the Presidential Orders nullifying Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution; and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir; and Ladakh. They wanted the top court to declare the August 5 Presidential Orders "unconstitutional, void and inoperative".

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which divided the state into two union territories has already been acted upon. The changes came into effect on October 31, 2019 after being notified in the official gazette.

Since then, a delimitation exercise has been completed in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the number of seats increased from 83 to 90 (excluding 24 seats in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir).

The petitioners include Delhi-based advocate ML Sharma, Jammu and Kashmir-based lawyer Shakir Shabir, National Conference Lok Sabha MPs Mohammad Akbar Lone and Justice Hasnain Masoodi (retd), former interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir Radha Kumar, Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak (retd), Major General Ashok Mehta (retd), and former IAS officers Hindal Haidar Tyabji, Amitabha Pande and Gopal Pillai. 

 

#Justice DY Chandrachud #Kapil Sibal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, Haryana violence toll now 5

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan

3
Ludhiana

ED probes money laundering case against Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal; raids his premises

4
Chandigarh

NIA raids house of KTF operative Paramjit Pamma in Mohali

5
Nation

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana

6
Diaspora

British Sikh elderly man pleads guilty to murder of wife with wooden bat

7
World

Viral video of 'human-like' bear at Chinese zoo sets Internet on fire

8
Punjab

Punjab Governor questions roll out of ‘atta’ home delivery scheme, writes to CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Himachal

Provision of laying tunnels on Parwanoo-Solan, Shimla-Mataur highways to be explored: Himachal CM Sukhu

10
Delhi

Government tables Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha amid protests; Amit Shah says opposition ‘politically motivated’

Don't Miss

View All
200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

Top News

5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370

5-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on petitions challenging constitutional validity of nullification of Article 370

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opens arguments on behalf of the...

Haryana clashes: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, say Delhi Police

After Haryana clashes, elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, say Delhi Police

Violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neigh...

Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad

Noted art director Nitin Desai found dead at his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the official ...

Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 closed for traffic after landslide

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

The district police have directed the commuters to use alter...

The alternative routes you can take after Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked

The alternative routes you can take as Shimla-Chandigarh national highway is blocked

A 50-metre road stretch completely caves in following a land...


Cities

View All

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Peepal trees, grass on elevated road point to lack of upkeep

Avoid public inconvenience in Amritsar, locate nearby toilet on Google

Unsung heroes of 1857 remembered whose remains were dug out from 'Kalianwala Khu' in Ajnala

Pakistan hockey team lands at Wagah

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Kin of ex-BJP councillor among 2 arrested for graft

Mullanpur murder: Passengers booked taxi on the spot

Chandigarh to launch B Praak’s ‘swachh song’ today

Chandigarh witnesses 23% growth in GST collection for July

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in Lok Sabha; 'undemocratic': Opposition

Rahul visits Azadpur vegetable market, interacts with vendors

‘Biggest’ darknet LSD cartel busted, three arrested: NCB

CBI approver Arora gets bail in excise scam

Sushma’s daughter Bansuri made Delhi BJP General Secretary

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

NIA raids 2 houses of NRIs Jalandhar

Armed robbers strike at car showroom

Surprise check at immigration firms

Name Adampur airport terminal after Guru Ravidas, says MP Rinku

City’s ~28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

City’s Rs 28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

Khanna police arrest 9 under CASO, seize drugs, illegal arms

Three members of mobile snatchers’ gang arrested

Man gets 10-year jail in gold snatching case

Residents complain against pollution in Dashmesh Nagar

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Probe against building branch officials pending

Alarmed over maternal deaths, Health Department holds meet

Workshop for budding resident surgeons