5 Kashmir University employees suspended following altercation

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 1

Five employees of Kashmir University have been suspended following an altercation related to a ‘minor’ car mishap on the campus, according to officials.

An order issued by KU’s General Administration Department on Wednesday stated that Riyaz Ahmad Rather, assistant xerox operator in the Department of Chemistry; Mohammad Shafi Rather, orderly in the Dean Education Office; Irfan Rather, helper in the construction division; and Aquib Ahmad Wani, helper in the Directorate of Distance Education, have been placed under suspension “pending inquiry in the matter”.

The altercation reportedly occurred when vehicles belonging to Riyaz and Aquib had a minor collision outside the Allama Iqbal Library after the university had closed for the day, around 4.30 pm on Wednesday. The situation escalated and two other employees joined the fistfight, which was captured on camera by several students and employees passing by.

“It was a scene of utter hooliganism that didn’t augur well with the university settings. Many students sought action against the employees for setting a bad precedent,” mentioned an official familiar with the incident. He expressed concern that such episodes could tarnish the university’s image in the eyes of the public.

“The V-C directed strict action against the employees over hooliganism and indiscipline, leading to their suspension. An inquiry committee has been set up to further probe into the matter and recommend the future course of action,” the official stated.

