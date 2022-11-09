5 students of Srinagar engineering college injured in scuffle after volleyball match

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 9

Five engineering students were injured after a scuffle broke out between two groups during a volleyball match at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here late on Tuesday.

The students from both the sides sustained minor injuries.

Soon after the incident, police at the request of the NIT authorities entered the campus and normalised the situation.

“A late-night scuffle happened in NIT, Srinagar, wherein two groups of students belonging to different batches clashed at the end of a volleyball match. Five students from both sides sustained minor injuries. Police on request of NIT authorities entered campus and situation is normal now,” the Srinagar police wrote in a tweet.

A police officer said among the five injured, three students of NIT, Kashmir, identified as Rakib Sadiq Mir, a resident of Gurez Bandipora, and Harshid and Himanshu, both non-locals, were brought to the SKIMS, Soura, for treatment.

All were stated to be stable, police said.

