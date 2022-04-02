500 kindergartens on the cards in J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 1

The Jammu and Kashmir government today said 500 kindergartens would be established in government schools for more enrolments, providing early childcare education and enhancing numerical and foundational literacy.

In the recently announced Budget for 2022-23, the highest allocation has been for the education at Rs 11,832 crore.

“Jammu and Kashmir has introduced major changes in the education sector with path-breaking decisions to ensure quality, equity, accessibility, accountability and affordability in the system,” said an official spokesperson.