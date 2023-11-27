500 MW power to be procured for winter

Jammu, November 26
The Administrative Council, which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, gave its approval for the purchase of an additional 500 MW of electricity from Ministry of Power to meet requirement of the Union Territory.
Lieutenant Governor's Adviser Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and L-G's Principal Secretary Mandeep Kumar Bhandari attended the meeting.
“In order to bridge the gap between demand and availability of power during winter months AC approved signing of fresh power purchase agreement by Jammu and Kashmir Power Corporation Limited with the NTPC regarding Singrauli-III, run by the NTPC,” said an official spokesperson.
