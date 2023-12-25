55 vehicles seized in Samba

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 24

In a major action against vehicles plying without number plates, Samba police seized 55 vehicles, including nine cars, two load carriers, one auto and 43 bikes, at different locations in the district.

Four cars, two load carriers and 26 bikes were seized by the police teams at Bari Brahmana, 13 bikes and one SUV were seized at Vijaypur, one car and one bike were seized at Samba town, one car and two bikes were seized at Supwal, one car at Goran, one bike at Ghagwal, one passenger auto at Ramgarh and one car was seized at Purmandal.

Samba SSP Benam Toh has issued directions to all SHOs to ensure that no vehicle without proper number plate is plying in their areas of responsibilities.

