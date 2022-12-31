Kashmir 2022: 172 militants killed in 93 encounters

PTI

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 31

In a major setback to the militancy in Kashmir, at least 172 militants, including 42 from foreign were killed in 2022, bringing down the number of active militants to double digits.

Majority of the militants killed belonged to Lashkar-e-Toiba (108), followed by Jaish-e-Muhammad (35), Hizbul Mujahideen (22), Al-Badr (4) and AGuH (3) outfits said Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar.

The life span of newly recruited militants declined drastically, Kumar said.

Out of the total of 65 newly recruited militants killed this year, 58 (89 per cent) were neutralised within the first month of their joining, he said.

“During 2022, total 93 successful encounters took place in Kashmir in which 172 militants including 42 foreign militants got neutralised. Maximum militants neutralised from LeT/TRF (108) outfit followed by JeM (35), HM (22), Al-Badr (4) and AGuH (3) outfits,” he said.

He said 100 fresh recruitments into militant ranks were reported showing a decline of 37 per cent compared to last year.

“Maximum (74) joined LeT. Out of total recruitment, 65 militants were neutralised in encounters, 17 were arrested and 18 are still active”.

Kumar said huge quantities of weapons were recovered during encounters which include 121 AK series rifles, 08 M4 Carbine and 231 pistols. Besides, timely seizure of IEDs, Sticky Bombs and Grenades averted major militancy incidents.

During the year, 29 civilians were killed by militants including 21 locals which include three Kashmiri Pandits and 15 Muslims and eight from other states. “All militants involved in these crimes have been neutralised except Basit Dar and Adil Wani who will be neutralised soon,” Kumar said.

The Kashmir police chief further said that during the year, total of 26 Security Forces personnel including 14 JKP personnel were killed during militant attacks/encounters. The majority of militants involved in these ‘terror’ crimes have been neutralised.

“Two remarkable changes are observed in society; House owners started denying shelter to militants and parents don’t feel proud if their wards join militancy. Rather they appeal to them to return back, curse militants openly and work with JKP for the return of their wards,” he said.

On the law and order front, Kumar said, “We have achieved 100 per cent success in peace and stability. From 2897 cases of law and order incidents in 2016 to 26 minor cases in 2022. No civilian lost life in firing while handling Law and order problems in the last more than three years,” he said.

“No hartal, no street violence, no stone pelting incident especially at the encounter sites, no internet shutdown, no funeral procession of killed militants, no glamorization of militants, have benefited all the sections of society,” he said.

“The total number of active militants brought down to double digits. All Chiefs and top commanders of militant outfits neutralised except Hizbul Mujahideen’s Chief Farooq Nalli and LeT Commander Reyaz Sethri and both would be neutralised soon,” he said, terming it a major gain on the front of anti-militancy operations.

Kumar said continuous action against militancy ecosystems is going on. “Process of identification, taking cognizance of each threat by registering FIR, making arrests, and also booking them under the PSA is going on. Properties were attached in 49 militancy-related cases during this year,” he said.

The Kashmir Police chief said the police were focusing on effective actions against the drug menace.

“A total number of 946 cases were registered this year and 1,560 persons were arrested. Besides 132 drug peddlers were booked under PIT Act. Huge quantities of contraband substances were seized including 11.8 kg brown sugar, 46 kg Heroine and 200 kg of charas,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir police is continuously identifying potential militants through technical surveillance and human intelligence, he said.

“So far more than two dozen boys have been brought back and are living happily with families,” he said.

The Cyber Police station Kashmir received hundreds of complaints regarding online crimes like financial fraud, social media crimes, mobile missing, cyberbullying, and sextortion in 2022.

“Timely action recovered Rs 3 crore of the gullible public who were trapped in different financial scams. Approximately 500 mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees were also recovered. Total 55 FIRs were registered against cyber criminals and 16 charge-sheeted in the court of law,” he said.

#jammu #kashmir