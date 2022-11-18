 586 industrial plot allottees served cancellation notice : The Tribune India

586 industrial plot allottees served cancellation notice

586 industrial plot allottees served cancellation notice


Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 17

The J&K Industries and Commerce Department has issued cancellation notice to the 586 allottees of land under the industrial development scheme for not setting up their units. The allottees have failed to deposit the land premium and execute lease deed. If they fail to respond to the notice, their allotments will be cancelled, an official said. The step has been taken to provide opportunity to others in the queue.

The administration had in January 2021 announced the new industrial development scheme (IDS) with a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crore to encourage new investments. The land to these 586 investors was allotted by the State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO) and the Small Scale Industrial Development Corporation (SICOP) at different locations across Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K SIDCO Managing Director Smita Sethi said, “There are 4,500 applications in queue for grant of allotment for setting up units in J&K.” If the existing allottees don’t respond, there are others in the queue, she added.

The cancellation notice states, “As per the terms and conditions of the said allotment orders, the allottees were required to deposit the land premium, execute lease deed and complete other formalities within 60 days from the date of issuance. However, some unit holders have failed...”

A show-cause notice was also served through email to the allottees. “They again failed to deposit the due amount and complete the necessary formalities,” the notice stated.

The notice further mentioned that as per the directions of the administrative department of Industries and Commerce on November 4, a final notice of 15 days was being served to the allottees. “Failing which it shall be presumed that they have nothing to say in their defence and the allotment order shall be deemed to have been cancelled or withdrawn ab-initio, if no convincing response is received during this period,” said Smita Sethi, SIDCO MD.

15 days to respond

The notice issued by the J&K Industries and Commerce Department states that the final notice of 15 days was being served and if they fail to respond, the allotment order would be deemed to have been cancelled.

4,500 applications

There are 4,500 applications in queue for setting up units in J&K. If the 586 allottees don’t respond, there are others in the queue. Smita Sethi, MD, SIDCO

(With PTI inputs)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Science Technology

WhatsApp rolls out new feature to view profile photos within group chats

2
Nation

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

3
Entertainment

Daljeet Kaur Khangura, Punjabi film industry's Hema Malini, dies at 69

4
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

5
Punjab

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades

6
Haryana

Protest for Ahir regiment on Friday; Gurugram police plan diversions, issue advisory

7
Ludhiana

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin in Ludhiana

8
Trending

Rahul Gandhi trolled as Nepal's national anthem plays at Bharat Jodo Yatra instead of India's; BJP slams Congress leader over goof-up

9
Business

Amazon begins layoffs across company; expected to cut 10,000 jobs

10
Brand Connect

Speculative altcoins Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) lose trading volume, Investors switch to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Don't Miss

View All
Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Top News

Review release of Rajiv case convicts: Government to SC

Review release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts: Government to Supreme Court

Congress calls it belated wisdom

Cop27 draft omits India’s proposal on fossil fuels

COP27 draft omits India's proposal on fossil fuels

Had sought phasing down of all fossil fuels

UK in recession, Hunt raises taxes

UK in recession, Jeremy Hunt raises taxes

US trekker’s death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue

US trekker's death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue

Foreign national sent out distress message to hotel owners |...

2 shooters among 3 held for dera follower’s killing

2 shooters among 3 held for Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's killing

Six accused now in police custody


Cities

View All

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

Sudhir Suri murder case: Sandeep Singh sent to judicial custody

2 smugglers held in Amritsar, grenade seized

Articles of Sikh faith

Roadside vendors, food stalls a nuisance in Amritsar

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Man carrying petrol bottle climbs atop Bathinda DAC

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations in Chandigarh

Develop Sukhna Lake area as carbon sink: UNDP

Chandigarh: Cab surge price can't exceed 1.5 times base fare

Chandigarh University 'video leak' case: Mohali police drop charges against two

Must ensure Transgender Welfare Board has teeth: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Delhi court virtually

Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla's police custody, allows narco test

Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Shradha murder case: Aaftab Poonawala to be taken to Himachal, Uttarakhand — places he visited with live-in partner, say police

Shradha murder case: What is narco test accused Aaftab Poonawala will be subjected to

Watch: Delhi cab driver's fluent Sanskrit conversation with passenger goes viral

Cops solve murder case, 1 held

Minister inaugurates Udarian Bal Vikas Mela, Sakhi Centre

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Man arrested with stolen motorcycle

Online system to collect Tehbazari fee launched

Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Paddy arrival dips 4% as yield down by 2% in dist

Nawanshahr man dies in road mishap

BJP leaders allege violations at parking lots across city

Dumping of waste continues in Sidhwan Canal, residents move NGT

Farmers stay put, traffic goes haywire in Patiala

Farmers stay put, traffic goes haywire in Patiala

Naib Tehsildar recruitment ‘scam’: Suspects helped candidates cheat in Haryana exams too

Patiala district sees another dengue death, 31 new cases

Patiala civic body purchases four garbage-lifting vehicles

Patiala: Avoid junk food, students told