599 recruits join BSF

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 9

A total of 599 recruits were officially inducted into the ranks of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday after successfully completing of a rigorous 44-week training programme.

The induction ceremony, encompassing a passing out parade and attestation ceremony, took place at the Subsidiary Training Centre, BSF, Humhama, located in Budgam district.

BSF Director General Nitin Agrawal was the chief guest at the ceremony. In his address to the recruits, Agrawal commended their exceptional display of self-confidence, skills, and coordination, which served as the highlight of the parade. He extended his applause to the recruits for selecting the BSF as their career choice and urged them to serve the nation with courage and enthusiasm.

Furthermore, the DG congratulated the Inspector General of Frontier BSF Kashmir and the instructional teams for their successful efforts in achieving the objectives of moulding the recruits into well-trained Seema Prahari personnel, instilling in them self-confidence and discipline.

During the ceremony, the chief guest presented medals to those recruits who had excelled in various indoor and outdoor training activities. The parade was commanded by Constable P. Narendra.

According to the BSF spokesperson, throughout the 44-week training programme, the recruits gradually honed their skills in handling various types of weapons, perfected their marksmanship, gained insights into legal matters, mastered drill techniques, and acquired expertise in border management.

The tireless efforts of the trainers at the STC BSF, Kashmir, significantly improved the recruits’ physical fitness, enabling them to be prepared both physically and mentally to serve the nation in times of peace and conflict. In addition to these aspects, the recruits were also trained in field engineering, field craft, tactics, anti-terrorism measures, counter-insurgency operations, law and order maintenance, and human rights principles.

