6 booked for misleading online content

Srinagar, December 1
The police have initiated legal action against six individuals for dissemination of “false information, instigative content inciting disaffection and anti-social propaganda” on various social media platforms. The move comes as authorities intensify efforts to curb the spread of misinformation.
The public is strongly urged to refrain from posting, sharing, propagating provocative content, misinformation, etc., according to a statement from the Srinagar police.
The enforcement of legal action follows the posting of an “objectionable” video on social media by an engineering student from Maharashtra who is enrolled at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar.
