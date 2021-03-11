6-hour power cut in Jammu areas, Congress workers protest

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 30

The government today announced a power curtailment schedule for Jammu urban areas amid power crisis due to shortage of coal.

Several detained during rally Congress leaders and supporters held a rally over power crisis in Jammu.

Cops detained the participants to stop them from proceeding towards the old city areas.

An AICC leader said the spendings on Palli event should have been used to buy power.

The region has been witnessing power cut for more than six hours for several days.

Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) announced six-hour daily power cut, starting 9 am and continuing till 12 midnight, imposing area-wise cuts. The areas have been divided into two group where different schedules for cuts in electricity supply have been placed for implementation.

Meanwhile, the Congress held a protest march in Jammu. Expressing concerns over the power crises, especially in Jammu province, former Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress president and member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Pranav Shagotra, said the BJP-controlled administration had pushed the region into complete chaos and confusion.

“The system appears to have completely collapsed as masses are struggling to get basic amenities, like bijli (electricity) and pani (water), but those at the helm are still in a deep slumber,” Shagotra said while addressing party workers during the protest march.

The rally started from the exhibition ground and proceeded towards the old city areas of Jammu. The police detained them.

“Instead of solving the basic problems of the people, this government is busy in getting cheap publicity at the cost of the state exchequer,” the Congress leader said. Pointing towards the recent rally in Palli village for an event of PM Narendra Modi, Shagotra said the government funds, which were utilised for the political event, were enough to purchase three months’ electricity to give relief to the Jammu people.

“According to a rough estimate, minimum Rs 100 crore was misused for that political event,” he added.