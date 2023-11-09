6 militants held for circus worker's murder

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 8

Six militants linked to the ‘Kashmir Freedom Fighter’ group, an offshoot of Jaish-e-Muhammad, were arrested in connection with the murder of a circus worker from Udhampur, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The incident occurred on May 29, 2023, when militants shot Deepak Kumar near the amusement park in Janglatmandi, resulting in fatal injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries at Government Medical College, Anantnag. An FIR was registered following the incident, leading to a comprehensive investigation.

The police named the six accused as Sehran Bashir Nadaf, Ubaid Nazir Laigroo, Umer Amin Thoker, Huzaif Shabir Bhat, Nasir Farooq Shah, and Suveed Showkat Bhat. These arrests were made in connection with the ‘Kashmir Freedom Fighter’ group, identified as an offshoot of the proscribed terrorist organisation—Jaish-e-Muhammad. Furthermore, a shop known as “The Game Modification”, located in Zirpara Bijbehara and owned by one of the accused, Umer Amin Thoker, was attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by Anantnag police, as revealed in a police statement.

