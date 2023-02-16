6 mines explode as fire engulfs LoC area in Poonch

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 16

Six land mines exploded after a forest fire along the LoC in Poonch district, officials said on Thursday.

The fire started on Wednesday in the forest area in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and spread to Balakot area of Mendhar in Poonch on the Indian side.

Half a dozen landmines, which were laid to deter infiltration along the LoC, exploded due to the fire, triggering a security alert, an official said.

Fire had been brought under control and there was no damage to human life, he said.

The army is on alert to push back militants in case they tried to infiltrate from across the border.