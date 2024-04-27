60 houses damaged as land sinks in Ramban

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 26

At least 60 houses have developed major and minor cracks due to land subsidence after which 12 families were shifted to safer areas in Ramban district on Friday. Gool sub-division in the district has been isolated with no road connectivity.

Houses damaged due to land subsidence in Ramban.

Ramban-Gool road sank due to the land subsidence in Parnote area, which triggered landslides and cracks in the concrete structures late on Thursday evening. Electricity supply was also snapped in the region.

Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary on Friday visited houses affected by land sinking in Pernote village. He personally interacted with affected families, assuring them of full support from the district administration.

“This is a natural disaster and being the head of the district, I take full responsibility for providing food and shelter to the affected families,” Choudhary, who was accompanied by district development council (DDC) chairperson Shamshad Shan, said. “Together, we stand with those impacted, offering assistance and solidarity” he added.

People move to safer places from affected area.

He said the authorities have summoned geology experts to know the cause behind the sinking of the land, while a team of district officials has been deployed round-the-clock to supervise the rehabilitation of the affected population and restoration of essential services.

“The land is still sinking and our first priority is to restore essential services like road and electricity. We will provide tents and other items and also organise medical camps for the victims,” the deputy commissioner said. He advised people not to panic and take precautionary measures to safeguard their lives.

Cracks appeared on a five-km stretch of Ramban-Gool road and major parts of it sank late on Thursday. The road was also blocked, leaving many vehicles stranded. Meanwhile, attempts were being made to restore road connectivity and power.

An official of Ramban district administration said, “All vehicles were halted and repair work is underway for restoration of road connectivity and power supply, which was affected by road sinking.”

Soon after the subsidence started, the local administration was informed after which teams of SDRF and local NGOs gathered at the site to provide assistance. An ambulance was stationed on the site while men and machinery were mobilised to restore the connectivity. Initially nearly 25 houses had developed cracks but later inspection brought the number to nearly 60.

While most families living in the buildings where major cracks appeared shifted to the houses of their relatives, some families were shifted to panchayat ghar and other areas.

An alternate road via Sumber-Digdoal has been made operational for connectivity and essential services supply.

A police official from Ramban informed that due to the massive sinking on Ramban-Gool Road, a large area is affected, with a number of families and livestock shifted to safe places. “Police teams from Ramban and civil QRT acted swiftly to evacuate families and cattle. Moreover, the road is blocked from both sides, and all vehicles are halted. Restoration work is underway” he informed. Emergency helpline numbers have also been established for general public.

