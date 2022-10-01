600-kg poppy husk seized

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 30

The Samba police today seized 600-kg poppy husk stashed in apple boxes, being taken from Kashmir to Punjab. The police had barricaded Mansar Morh where an apple-laden truck was signalled to stop. Initially, the driver escaped along with the vehicle, but was caught at the SIDCO turn.

Surinder Choudhary, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Samba, said 98 boxes were found carrying around six quintals of poppy husk. “The driver, a resident of Anantnag, was arrested and the poppy husk was confiscated,” said Choudhary. He said the poppy was being taken to Punjab from Kashmir. “We have strengthened the security checks and no smuggling of contraband will be allowed,” he added.