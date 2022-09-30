600 kg poppy seized from truck in J-K's Samba, 1 held

Jammu, September 30
Police on Friday seized about 600 kilogram of poppy packed in apple boxes from a truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.
A police party during routine checking intercepted a truck at Sidco Morh area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, they said.
During its search, about 600 kilogram of poppy was found hidden inside 98 apple boxes, they said, adding the contraband was seized the vehicle driver arrested.
The truck had come from south Kashmir's Anantnag district and was heading towards Punjab, the officials said. A case has been registered and further investigation is going on, they said.
