61 of Jammu back from Ukraine, says J&K administration official

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 7

As many as 61 residents of Jammu have returned from war-torn Ukraine while 29 others are in transit. Two students are still stranded, the administration has informed.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer visited the families of two MBBS students in Channi Himmat and Paloura, who are still in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Jasleen Kour and Osheen Sharma are trying to reach the borders of adjoining countries, said Langer.

The official enquired about their well-being from the families. He assured them that the students were being brought back under ‘Operation Ganga’. “Thousands of Indians have already reached home safely. The rest will also be united with their loved ones soon,” he assured.

One of the families said, “Our daughter is travelling in a convoy of five buses, heading towards the Romanian border. The families of the students who are part of this convoy have created a WhatsApp group.”

The Jammu and Kashmir government has established a help desk at the New Delhi airport to provide assistance to the evacuees from the war-hit Ukraine.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, New Delhi has so far brought over 17,000 citizens back in over 80 flights under Operation Ganga.