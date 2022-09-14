67.36% turnout in Leh LAHDC poll

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 13

Elections to the Timisgam constituency of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, witnessed 67.37% polling.

Out of nearly 2,100 voters, 1,430 exercised their right to franchise, including 725 women. Tight security arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of the polls that saw a heated contest between the BJP and the Congress in the bypolls for the constituency.

Counting will be held on September 17.