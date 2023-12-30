68,476 applications received on PM Vishwakarma portal

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 29

The Commissioner Secretary, Skill Development Department, Saurabh Bhagat, today chaired a meeting to review implementation of PM Vishwakarma Yojana in Jammu and Kashmir.

He had a detailed assessment of progress on implementation of this ambitious government initiative in the UT. He emphasised enhancing the skills to traditional artisans, carpenters, blacksmiths, laundry workers and barbers being covered under the scheme.

The artists shall be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill upgrade involving basic and advanced training, toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of five per cent besides incentive for digital transactions and marketing support, he added.

Bhagat stressed upon greater coordination among all stakeholder departments and assured full support from Skill Development Department in enhancing the skills of identified vishwakarmas.

During the meeting Industries and Commerce Department shared updated list of applicants registered online on PM Vishwakarma portal among the stakeholders which is being updated on daily basis. The department further briefed that around 68,476 applications of interested applicants have been received on PM Vishwakarma portal, so far.

Around 2,334 candidates have been cleared in level 3 verification under five trades including tailor, carpenter, masons, barbers and basket maker. The districts including Jammu, Anantnag, Kulgam, Udhampur, Pulwama and Shopian have maximum level three verified registrations.

