7 Al-Badr militants caught in Baramulla

PTI

Srinagar, February 12

Security forces have busted a module of the Al-Badr terror outfit by arresting four hybrid terrorists and three associates in J&K’s Baramulla district, the police said on Saturday. Based on specific inputs that Al-Badr was planning to carry out attacks on police and security forces at several places in Sopore, a joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by security forces in Rawoocha, Rafiabad, during which the terrorists were caught, a police spokesperson said.

Got Instructions from Pak ultras The arrested persons got directions for reviving terrorism from Pakistan-based handlers Yousuf Balousi and Khursheed, say police.

They were tasked with providing logistic support to active terrorists and procuring or arranging weapons for new recruits.

The arrested men have been identified as Waris Tantry, a resident of Rawoocha, Rafiabad, Amir Sultan Wani of Nowpora, Sopore, and Tariq Ahmad Bhat of Chontipora, Handwara.

During preliminary questioning, the three men confessed that they were in close contact with the terror handlers of Al-Badr for the last two years, the police spokesperson said. They further disclosed that Pakistan-based terror handlers Yousuf Balousi and Khursheed, a resident of Anantnag, directed them to revive terror activities in Rafiabad, Sopore, by recruiting youngsters for Al-Badr, providing logistic support to active terrorists and procuring or arranging weapons for new recruits.

On their disclosure, another terrorist, Ashraf Nazir Bhat of Arin, Bandipora, was arrested, the spokesperson said. He said three terror-associates, identified as Mohammad Ashraf Malik of Drungsoo, Mohammad Afzal Thokar of Kalamabad Mawar Handwara and Shabir Ahmed Shah of Sherhama Mawar Handwara were also arrested.

Incriminating material, war-like stores including a huge cache of arms and ammunition and a huge amount of cash meant for carrying out terror activities were seized from their possession. A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the spokesperson added. —