7 chargesheeted in fraud case

Srinagar, December 29
The Crime Branch, Kashmir, on Thursday said its economic offence wing had filed a challan against seven persons accused of duping people on the pretext of providing government jobs. The agency said the chargesheet was filed before the Judicial Magistrate, Ganderbal.
The accused are Rakesh Kumar of Akhnoor in Jammu, Manzoor Ahmad Ganaie of Pattan, Mohammad Yousuf Wani of Kunzer (Baramulla), Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh of Tral, Abdul Qayoom Sheikh of Shopian, Shakeel Ahmad Mir of Safapora and Abdul Hamid Bhat of Budgam.
Shakeel Ahmad Mir is a police constable and Abdul Hamid Bhat is ex-head constable. Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh too is an ex-policeman who was dismissed from service.
The agency had received a complaint alleging that the accused had “fraudulently taken a huge amount of money” from the complainants on the pretext of providing jobs in the J&K Police.
During investigation, the agency “established that the accused, under a well planned criminal conspiracy, had defrauded the victims”.
